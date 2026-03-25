Qatar Cabinet Renews Condemnation of Iranian Attacks on Qatar, GCC

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The Qatari Cabinet renewed its condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks on the State of Qatar, the Gulf countries and Jordan, calling for their immediate cessation in compliance with international law, respect for the United Nations Charter and the principles of good neighbourliness.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that the Cabinet affirmed during its meeting today that the State of Qatar continues its intensive efforts, in coordination with regional and international partners, to support diplomatic solutions to end the escalation in a manner that ensures respect for state sovereignty, safeguards regional security and stability, and spares peoples further risks and repercussions.