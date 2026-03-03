Qatar shoots down two Iranian jets, intercepts 12 missiles, drones

Qatar's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its armed forces had shot down two Iranian aircraft and intercepted several missiles and drones targeting the country.

In a statement, carried by the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry said the Qatar Amiri Air Force had downed two Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jets approaching from Iran. It added that air defenses intercepted seven ballistic missiles, while five drones were brought down by the air force and the Amiri Naval Forces after they targeted multiple locations across the country.

According to the ministry, all projectiles were intercepted before reaching their intended targets, in line with operational plans activated immediately after the threats were detected.

The ministry stressed that the Qatar Armed Forces possess the full capabilities to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territory and to respond firmly to any external threat.

It also urged citizens, residents and visitors to remain calm, follow instructions issued by security authorities and rely on official sources for information.