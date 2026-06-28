Record heatwave disrupts Europe as France reports 1,000 excess deaths

World

Temperatures near 40°C strain infrastructure, while scientists link extreme conditions to climate change

People enjoy the cool waters of the Isar during a heatwave in Munich, Germany, June 28, 2026. REUTERS

Paris/Rome/Zurich: A record-breaking heatwave sweeping across Europe has caused widespread disruption and is expected to drive the death toll higher, with French authorities reporting around 1,000 excess deaths linked to the extreme conditions.

France’s public health agency said the majority of the fatalities involve elderly people, warning that the true toll may rise as more data from private homes and care facilities becomes available.

Scientists have described the heatwave, which began on June 20, as one of the most severe ever recorded in Europe. The extreme temperatures have strained healthcare systems, disrupted power generation and damaged key infrastructure across several countries.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said around 150 million people are currently living under extreme heat conditions. He warned that such events, once considered rare, are now occurring more frequently due to climate change.

Scientists added that the heatwave would have been virtually impossible without human-driven global warming, noting that rising night-time temperatures have become significantly more likely over the past two decades.

Extreme heat spreads across Europe

Temperatures of up to 40°C were forecast in Germany, Poland and Italy on Sunday, while storms in parts of France brought additional disruption to transport systems and power supplies.

In Germany, train services were reduced on major routes and tram services were suspended in some cities. In Italy, extreme heat affected rivers and agriculture, with the Po River’s flow declining and seawater pushing inland, raising concerns for crops and ecosystems.

Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant was also expected to reduce output again due to rising water temperatures in the Danube, highlighting the impact on energy production.

The heatwave has triggered dangerous conditions across the region, with reports of people seeking relief in water, leading to a number of drownings. Search efforts were also underway in Italy for a missing individual following a swimming incident.

Gradual relief expected in some regions

A woman uses a fan to shelter from the sun outside the Colosseum during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2026. REUTERS People fill bottles from a tanker providing free water, set up by the city due to the heatwave, in Warsaw, Poland, June 28, 2026. REUTERS A man cools off under a water curtain as record temperatures hit Poland, in Warsaw, Poland, June 28, 2026. REUTERS

Meteorologists said thunderstorms moving across parts of France and Germany could bring temporary relief, with cooler weather expected in much of Western Europe later this week.

France’s weather agency reported that temperatures had already eased in many areas, although heat advisories remained in effect in the northeast.

However, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist warned that the impact of the heatwave could persist for up to 10 days even after temperatures fall, stressing that health risks remain elevated beyond the peak of extreme heat.

Meanwhile, storms that swept parts of France caused power outages, leaving tens of thousands of households without electricity.

Growing climate concerns

The ongoing heatwave underscores increasing concerns about climate change and its impact on global weather patterns. Experts warn that rising temperatures are making extreme heat events more frequent and intense, placing additional pressure on infrastructure, public health systems and economies.

As Europe grapples with the immediate effects of the heatwave, authorities continue to urge caution, particularly for vulnerable populations, while preparing for further climate-related challenges in the future.