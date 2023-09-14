Saif bin Zayed meets UN's Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on Thursday met with Alexandre Zouev, Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions at the United Nations.

During the discussion held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saif and the UN official explored various topics concerning bolstering cooperation in mutually relevant areas and strategies for advancing collaborative international efforts.

The meeting was attended by several officials from the UAE Ministry of Interior, as well as representatives from the delegation of police chiefs at the United Nations.

