Sanctions Spark Legal Battle Over Maduro’s Defense Fees in Historic US Trial

World

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is scheduled to appear in a New York federal court on Thursday for the second time since his capture by U.S. forces in a January raid. The 63-year-old former leader, held in a Brooklyn detention center for nearly three months, faces multiple charges including narco-terrorism and weapons conspiracy. Thursday’s hearing is expected to focus on a constitutional challenge by Maduro’s defense team regarding legal fees. His attorney, Barry Pollack, argued that U.S. sanctions have blocked the Venezuelan government from covering costs, a requirement he claims violates Maduro’s right to legal representation.

Maduro, who has pleaded not guilty to all counts and identified himself as a "prisoner of war," remains in isolation at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The legal proceedings come as Venezuela, now led by President Delcy Rodriguez, undergoes significant economic and regulatory reforms under intense U.S. pressure. While the State Department recently signaled a thawing of relations by restoring diplomatic ties with Caracas, Maduro’s legal battle remains a high-stakes flashpoint. Security has been heightened at the courthouse as Judge Alvin Hellerstein presides over a case that continues to test the boundaries of international law and sovereign immunity.