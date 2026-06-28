Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills all 14 on board

World

Authorities launch investigation into fatal incident in Ras Tanura

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Energy expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has announced that a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths of all 14 people on board.

The accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m., with all victims confirmed to be Saudi nationals.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Energy expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash.