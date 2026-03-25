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Saudi Defences destroy two drones in Eastern Region, Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced today the interception and destruction of two drones, one in the Eastern Region and the other in Riyadh.
The announcement was made in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The Saudi Civil Defence had earlier announced that it dealt with debris resulting from the interception of a ballistic missile that fell onto the roofs of two houses, one of which was under construction and uninhabited, in a residential area in the Eastern Province.
The Civil Defence spokesperson said the incident resulted in limited material damage, with no injuries reported.