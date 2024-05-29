Sessions at the 22nd Arab Media Forum explore divergent media perceptions, ethics, and the role of editors in the digital age

The 22nd Arab Media Forum, which commenced today, delved into the interplay between local and global media perceptions, ethical journalism, and the evolving role of editors in the digital age. The sessions offered insights into the challenges and opportunities in the media landscape, highlighting the transformative power of technology, the importance of credibility, and the profound impact of new media on traditional media roles.



This year’s Arab Media Forum is being held under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit, which also encompasses the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.



A session titled Local vs International Perceptions explored the importance of maintaining a unified voice and the impact of technology on news dissemination. Moderated by Hamed Al Mashani, TV Presenter at the Abu Dhabi Media Network, this session featured Faisal Abbas, Editor-in-Chief of Arab News; and Mustafa Riyalat, Editor-in-Chief of Ad-Dustour. The speakers discussed how news outlets balance coverage between local and international events in an era where audiences are drawn to trending topics.



Faisal Abbas elaborated on Arab News’ strategy aimed at reaching global audiences, particularly those interested in learning about developments in the Arab world. The session also highlighted how individuals curate their news feeds, often bypassing traditional platforms in favour of tailored content that aligns with their interests and perspectives.



Another session titled Ethical Practices in National Media analysed the media's role in aligning with national achievements across diverse sectors and maintaining the highest standards of credibility. Moderated by Ahmed Al Yammahi, TV Presenter at Abu Dhabi Media Network, this session featured Mohammed Al Mulla, TV Presenter at Diwan Al Mulla; Dr. Hamad Al Kaabi, CEO of Aletihad News Center; and author Sawsan Al Shaer.



Panellists noted the shared development visions of GCC countries and the media's pivotal role in advancing these goals, with a focus on investing in national human resources. The UAE’s media landscape is distinguished by its professionalism, credibility, and cooperation among various institutions, panellists said. The session noted that the UAE is home to around 66 traditional and digital media establishments, all guided by a defined vision and national principles.



Another session titled The Evolving Role of Editors in Chief addressed the significant impact of social media on traditional media roles: This session, featured Dr. Mohammed Qasem, Dean of Dubai Future Academy; Amr El-Laithi, Director General of Islamic Broadcasting Union; and Nakhle Elhage, General Manager of Blinx.



They discussed how social media platforms have overshadowed traditional media, making content subject to algorithms. The ongoing conflict in Gaza was cited as an example of how social media algorithms led to shadow banning posts that were not aligned with certain narratives. TikTok was highlighted as a platform countering such bans by raising awareness and altering the narrative regarding the Gaza conflict. They also encouraged Arabic content creators to develop better quality content to match the best in the world.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.