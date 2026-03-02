Several US military aircraft crash in Kuwait; all crew survive

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that several United States military aircraft crashed earlier on Monday, but all crew members survived the incident, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

In a statement, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations. The crews were evacuated from the crash sites and transferred to a hospital for medical checks and necessary treatment. Their condition was reported as stable.

Al-Atwan said Kuwaiti authorities were coordinating directly with US forces regarding the circumstances of the incident and implementing joint technical procedures.

He added that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.