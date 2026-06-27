Small aircraft crash in Beijing kills one person, injures 13...

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The injured ⁠are receiving ⁠full medical treatment, and relevant authorities are investigating ‌the incident, the statement ​said

BEIJING: A ‌light ​aircraft crash into a high-rise building in ⁠Beijing's Chaoyang district on Friday killed ‌one person and ‌injured 13, the ‌district ‌government said on ‌Saturday in ​a statement ‌posted ​on ⁠its social ​media ⁠account.



The injured ⁠are receiving ⁠full medical treatment, and relevant authorities are investigating ‌the incident, the statement ​said.