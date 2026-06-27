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Small aircraft crash in Beijing kills one person, injures 13, local govt says
The injured are receiving full medical treatment, and relevant authorities are investigating the incident, the statement said
BEIJING: A light aircraft crash into a high-rise building in Beijing's Chaoyang district on Friday killed one person and injured 13, the district government said on Saturday in a statement posted on its social media account.
The injured are receiving full medical treatment, and relevant authorities are investigating the incident, the statement said.