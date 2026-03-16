Snowfall disrupts train services in Netherlands

World

Continuous snowfall and severe winter weather conditions have caused disruptions to train services in the Netherlands.

The Dutch railway company NS said in a travel advisory update today that freezing of technical equipment, particularly rail switching points, could lead to train service disruptions, noting that it is currently difficult to accurately predict which areas will experience delays.

The company urged travellers to plan their journeys shortly before departure and follow updates through the daily travel programme.

Several lines witnessed reduced or temporarily suspended services today, while high-speed train services between Rotterdam and Breda were affected due to a malfunction in one of the rail switches. Sprinter train services were also cancelled on the Tilburg University–Eindhoven, Zwolle–Leeuwarden and Breda–Den Bosch lines.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) said snow showers are expected on Monday in inland areas, while coastal regions are likely to experience a mix of rain and wet snow with intermittent sunny intervals.

The Dutch railway company confirmed that the combination of snowfall, low temperatures and ongoing maintenance work will continue to affect train services in several regions.