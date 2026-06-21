Starmer faces mounting pressure to resign as Labour leadership challenge looms

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UK prime minister vows to stay despite growing calls to step aside

File picture of Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer has publicly insisted he will remain in office and contest any leadership challenge, but senior party figures and allies have signalled that his position is increasingly untenable. AP

London: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing intensified pressure to step down, as speculation grows that he may soon announce a timetable for his resignation amid mounting unrest within the Labour Party.

Starmer has publicly insisted he will remain in office and contest any leadership challenge, but senior party figures and allies have signalled that his position is increasingly untenable.

Growing internal pressure

Discontent within Labour has been building for months, driven by declining public support and frustration over the government’s performance since its election victory in July 2024.

Senior figures have openly questioned Starmer’s authority, with some suggesting that a transition plan is needed to stabilise the party.

Lord Charlie Falconer, a prominent Labour peer, said Starmer now has “absolutely no authority”, calling for an agreed handover process.

Rival emerges as contender

The pressure has intensified following the election of Andy Burnham, former mayor of Greater Manchester, to Parliament after winning a recent by-election with a strong majority.

Burnham is now in a position to challenge Starmer for leadership and has signalled his ambitions.

“Everyone knows that politics isn’t working,” he said after his victory. “Tonight could, just could, be the turning point.”

Prime minister vows to fight

Despite the growing calls for his resignation, Starmer has made it clear that he intends to remain in office and defend his leadership if challenged.

“I will run, I will stand,” he said, reiterating that he is not prepared to step aside.

He is currently spending time at Chequers, the official country residence of British prime ministers, amid reports that he is reflecting on his next steps.

Policy challenges and controversies

Starmer’s leadership has been under strain due to a combination of economic challenges and political missteps.

The government has struggled to deliver on promises related to economic growth, public service reform and cost-of-living pressures. Additionally, controversies surrounding key appointments have further weakened political support.

Electoral pressures

Labour is also facing increasing competition from both ends of the political spectrum, losing support to the Green Party among liberal voters while encountering strong gains by Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage.

Opinion polls have shown declining support for Labour, raising concerns among party members about future electoral prospects.

Uncertain outlook

With Burnham’s arrival in Parliament and internal tensions mounting, the coming days are expected to be critical for Starmer’s leadership.

While there is no official confirmation of a resignation timeline, expectations are growing that a decision could be imminent.

The situation highlights a period of significant political uncertainty in the UK, with potential implications for the Labour Party’s direction and the country’s broader political landscape.