Suspect dies after trading gunfire with officers near White House, Secret Service says

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Shooting suspect ​was ⁠identified as an ⁠emotionally disturbed person, a law enforcement official says

FBI agents stand in a cordoned-off area near the White House after a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 23, 2026. REUTERS

Washington: A gunman who fired at a White House checkpoint was shot by officers and died after being taken to the hospital on Saturday evening, the Secret Service said.



The man ⁠approached the checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, pulled a gun out of his bag and started shooting at ‌officers, according to a Secret Service statement sent to Reuters. Officers returned fire and shot the suspect, the ‌agency said.



A bystander was struck by ‌gunfire, the statement said, but it did not ‌make clear how badly ‌the person was hurt. Another Secret Service statement, cited by multiple ​news outlets, said it ‌was not ​clear whether the bystander ⁠was hit when the gunman began shooting or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire.

The shooting suspect ​was ⁠identified as an ⁠emotionally disturbed person, a law enforcement official told Reuters, adding that a "stay-away order" had been issued to ⁠him previously.



No law enforcement personnel were injured, the Secret Service said, adding that President Donald Trump was at the White House during the incident.



The shooting comes nearly a month after a gunman ‌fired shots inside the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, prompting ​Trump and other officials to be rushed out.