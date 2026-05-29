Thani Al Zeyoudi speaks at Eurasia Economic Forum 2026 in Kazakhstan

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He highlighted the importance of developing trade routes, implementing paperless logistics, and fostering multilateral investment projects in the transport and logistics sector.

Al Zeyoudi was accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic. Picture credit: WAM

Astana: On behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, attended the Eurasia Economic Forum 2026 in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan.

The forum, held alongside the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, gathered heads of state and key officials from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to discuss vital economic cooperation and trade initiatives.

During the forum, Al Zeyoudi participated as a speaker in the session titled "Eurasian Trade and Logistics in a New Reality," where he highlighted the importance of developing trade routes, implementing paperless logistics, and fostering multilateral investment projects in the transport and logistics sector. The session emphasised how enhancing transport infrastructure can strengthen trade relations among EAEU Member States and with global partners.

Al Zeyoudi also held bilateral meetings with Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade at the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The discussions focused on reinforcing economic ties and exploring new collaborative opportunities. In addition, Al Zeyoudi held meetings with Daniyar Joldoshevich, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan; Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre; and Mr Allen Chaizhunussov, Chairman of the Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan, JSC.

Al Zeyoudi was accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Noting the close economic ties between the EAEU and the UAE, Al Zeyoudi said: "Our participation in the Eurasia Economic Forum has reinforced the UAE's commitment to enhancing economic cooperation with the EAEU. By fostering strong partnerships, we aim to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment, further establishing our position as a global hub for innovation and sustainable growth."

In 2025, the UAE's non-oil foreign trade with the EAEU exceeded $33.3 billion (Dh122 billion), an increase of 15% compared to the previous year. Trade with Kazakhstan reached approximately $6.1 billion (Dh22.4 billion), reflecting an 8.6% increase. The UAE remains Kazakhstan's leading trading partner among Arab countries.

This engagement builds on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed between the UAE and the EAEU last year, which aims to eliminate trade barriers and enhance collaboration across key sectors. The EPA aligns with the UAE's objectives of expanding its global trade partnerships to drive economic diversification and sustainable growth.