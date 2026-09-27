Three UAE aid convoys deliver 458 tonnes of assistance to Gaza

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Humanitarian supplies entered the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support relief efforts and meet essential needs

The convoys comprised 28 trucks loaded with food supplies, shelter materials and provisions for the central kitchen, aimed at strengthening the humanitarian response and helping alleviate suffering in Gaza.

Abu Dhabi: Three UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week carrying 458 tonnes of assistance as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people.

The convoys comprised 28 trucks loaded with food supplies, shelter materials and provisions for the central kitchen, aimed at strengthening the humanitarian response and helping alleviate suffering in Gaza.

The latest deliveries bring the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 since its launch to 14,341, carrying a combined 136,891 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, operating an integrated system covering the receipt, sorting and preparation of assistance before its dispatch to Gaza.

The operation aims to ensure the continued flow of humanitarian supplies and their delivery to those in need across the Gaza Strip.