Trump Decision Looms: Pentagon Plans Iran Ground Raids

World

The Pentagon is drafting plans for weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing U.S. officials, as the conflict enters its fifth week. The proposed military strategy involves high-stakes raids by Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops. However, whether President Donald Trump will authorize these maneuvers remains uncertain, with the administration weighing the risks of a broader regional escalation.

The reported preparations come as the Trump administration deploys U.S. Marines to the Middle East, alongside plans to dispatch thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division—the Army’s global response force—to the region. Military analysts note that the mobilization of these elite units, known for their ability to deploy within 18 hours, signals a significant shift toward "active contingency planning." While the Pentagon maintains a high state of readiness to protect global energy security and regional interests, the White House faces internal pressure from congressional leaders wary of a prolonged military entanglement. This strategic buildup aims to provide the President with a range of "surgical strike" options should diplomatic channels fail to deter ongoing threats.