Trump Delays Military Strikes on Iranian Power Plants for 5 Days

World

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that Washington and Tehran have held "very good and highly productive" talks over the past two days to reach a complete resolution to the state of hostility with Iran, confirming he would delay launching military strikes against Iranian energy and power sites for five days.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have, over the past two days, held very good and highly productive talks regarding reaching a complete and final resolution to the hostilities between us in the Middle East," Trump stated.

Writing on the Truth Social platform, he continued: "Based on the nature and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive talks, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of Defense to delay any military action against Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for 5 days, contingent upon the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."

Previously, Trump had given Iran a 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning of attacks targeting its power plants if his request was not met. "If Iran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours from now, the United States will strike and destroy its power plants, starting with the largest," Trump had warned.

Last week, Trump said he was not interested in seeking a ceasefire with Iran, adding: "We can have a dialogue, but I don’t want a ceasefire."