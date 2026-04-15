Trump doubles down in criticizing Pope Leo over Iran

World

The first US pope, Leo said democracies remained healthy only when they were rooted in moral values

Washington: US President Donald Trump, whose war and immigration policies have been condemned by Pope Leo, ‌reiterated his criticism of the religious leader on Tuesday night.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged that "someone please tell Pope Leo" about the killings of protesters by Iran and that "for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable."

Trump's comments ‌come after Pope Leo warned earlier in the day ⁠of the risk of democracies sliding into "majoritarian tyranny".

The first US pope, Leo wrote in a letter issued by the Vatican about the use of ⁠power in democratic ⁠societies, and said democracies remained healthy only when they were rooted in moral values.

The pope has criticized Trump's decision to launch the ⁠war against Iran, saying God rejects the prayers of those who launch wars and have "hands full of blood." The pope termed Trump's threat this month to destroy the Iranian civilization as unacceptable and previously declined to join the US president's so-called "Board of Peace" ‌initiative for Gaza.

The religious leader has also urged a "deep reflection" on the way migrants are treated in the US while Trump has pursued a hardline immigration policy.

On Sunday, Trump called the pope "weak" and "terrible" on crime and foreign policy issues.