Trump: Iran Leadership Unknown; Hormuz Alliance Imminent

World

President Donald Trump stated that Washington will soon present a list of nations prepared to assist in protecting maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump noted that he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and believes Paris will offer support, while expressing dissatisfaction with the UK’s decision not to deploy two aircraft carriers, though he expects London’s eventual involvement. This comes as the U.S. pushes for an international coalition to secure the strait amid hesitation from some allies regarding military participation.

On the political front, Trump stated that Iran has been in contact with U.S. representatives seeking a deal, but highlighted the lack of clarity regarding Tehran’s leadership, stating: "We don't know who is leading Iran right now," amid unconfirmed reports of the "new Iranian leader's" declining health. Militarily, the President confirmed that U.S. forces are targeting Iranian sites linked to the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that Washington is capable of "settling the situation" swiftly with international assistance. Trump emphasized that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains the paramount strategic priority—outweighing concerns over energy price fluctuations—while also describing Hezbollah as a "big problem" that is being eliminated quickly.