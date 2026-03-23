Trump: Potential Deal Halts U.S. Strike On Iran Power Plants

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President Donald Trump announced that Washington is engaged in "intensive talks" with Iran, noting that significant points of agreement have emerged between the two sides. Speaking to reporters at a Florida airport, Trump emphasized that both the United States and Tehran are keen on reaching a deal, which he believes would mark a "great start" for Iran and the wider region.

The President revealed that these diplomatic communications were facilitated by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, involving what he described as "highly respected senior Iranian leaders." Trump expressed hope for a resolution to the Iranian issue, suggesting that further telephonic discussions could take place as early as today. He reaffirmed that the primary U.S. objective remains preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon while pursuing a broader peace in the Middle East.

In a statement reflecting the intersection of diplomacy and military escalation, Trump disclosed that a U.S. strike on Iran’s largest power plant had been slated for Tuesday. However, the current diplomatic trajectory has seemingly deferred such options. "I often make deals, and I think this will happen," Trump said. He also stated that he had no desire to see Mojtaba Khamenei killed, though he noted he was unsure if he remained alive, in reference to the ongoing uncertainty regarding the actual leadership within Iran. Trump added that he had recently consulted with Israeli officials, expressing his belief that Israel would welcome a comprehensive agreement with Iran.