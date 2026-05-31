Trump pushes for changes to Iran nuclear deal draft

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US president seeks tougher terms on nuclear material and Strait of Hormuz as negotiations continue

File picture of US President Donald Trump. A White House official told reporters that Trump “will only make a deal that is good for America, satisfies his red lines and makes sure Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon.”

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has requested several amendments to a draft nuclear agreement with Iran, delaying finalisation as negotiations enter another round, according to Axios.

Citing a senior administration official and another source briefed on the matter, Axios reported that Trump made the request during a Situation Room meeting on Friday, signalling he wants stronger provisions before approving the deal. While the president remains keen to secure an agreement, officials say he is pushing for tighter conditions, particularly relating to Iran’s nuclear material.

A White House official told reporters that Trump “will only make a deal that is good for America, satisfies his red lines and makes sure Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” Axios reported.

Focus on nuclear material and timing

According to Axios, the current draft memorandum includes Iran’s commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons but lacks detailed concessions. It sets out a 60-day window for further negotiations on nuclear restrictions and US sanctions relief.

However, Trump has sought more specific language on how Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile would be handled. A senior administration official, quoted by Axios, said the president wants clarity on “how the US gets the material and the timing.”

The report added that Trump is also pushing to revise wording related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route.

Talks delayed but deal still expected

Trump’s intervention has triggered renewed exchanges between US and Iranian negotiators, which could last several days. One official told Axios that a response from Iran may take around three days, citing the challenges of communication.

Despite the delay, US officials indicated confidence that an agreement will eventually be reached. “There will be a deal,” a senior administration official told Axios, adding that the timeline remains uncertain and could range from days to over a week.