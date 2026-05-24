Trump says Iran blockade will remain until deal is fully signed

Trump says Iran blockade will remain until deal is fully sig...

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US president urges patience in negotiations, saying 'time is on our side'

“The blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. File picture: REUTERS

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the blockade on Iran will remain in place until a final agreement is fully reached, formally approved and signed.

Trump indicated that he has instructed his diplomatic representatives not to rush negotiations, emphasising the need for caution despite earlier remarks that a deal with Tehran had largely been negotiated.

“The blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one.”