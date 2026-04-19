Trump says US‑Iran talks to resume as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

World

Standoff over strategic waterway deepens energy crisis fears despite renewed diplomatic efforts

Trump, in a social media post on Sunday, accused Iran of violating the ceasefire by firing on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and threatened severe retaliation if Tehran rejects the US proposal.

Washington: Trump said US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, resuming negotiations after Tehran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and warned it would continue to block transit as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in place.

The escalating standoff over the vital maritime chokepoint has raised fears of a deepening global energy crisis and a slide towards renewed conflict, even as mediators voiced confidence that a new deal remains possible.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy said late Saturday that the strait would remain closed until the US lifts its blockade. Hours earlier, two Revolutionary Guard gunboats opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, which said the vessel and its crew were safe. The tanker was not identified.

Around one‑fifth of the world’s oil passes through the strait, and any prolonged disruption would further tighten already constrained supplies and push prices higher. Meanwhile, a 10‑day truce between Israel and the Iran‑backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon appeared to be holding.

Talks in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Sunday ahead of the planned negotiations. Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Dar stressed the need for continued dialogue and engagement to resolve the crisis as quickly as possible. Iran’s president is also expected to speak with Pakistan’s prime minister later on Sunday.

The White House said Vice President JD Vance, along with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will travel to Islamabad for the talks.

Trump, in a social media post on Sunday, accused Iran of violating the ceasefire by firing on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and threatened severe retaliation if Tehran rejects the US proposal. He warned that US forces would target civilian infrastructure in Iran, including power plants and bridges.

In Pakistan, authorities tightened security in Islamabad ahead of the expected talks, deploying troops at checkpoints, closing tourist sites and ordering major hotels to cancel bookings. Officials said preparations are under way, with US advance security teams already on the ground. Pakistan has played a central role in mediating the conflict.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran is seeking a lasting peace but remains deeply distrustful of the United States. He said the Islamabad talks produced progress but left major issues unresolved, including Iran’s nuclear programme and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.