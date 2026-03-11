TRUMP TELLS AXIOS IRAN WAR WILL END SOON AS 'PRACTICALLY NOTHING LEFT' TO TARGET

TRUMP TELLS AXIOS IRAN WAR WILL END SOON AS 'PRACTICALLY NOT...

World

Emirates 24/7 — U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that the military conflict with Iran would end "soon," asserting that there are virtually no remaining targets to strike.

In a five-minute phone interview with Axios, Trump claimed the operation has largely achieved its objectives, remarking, "Whenever I want it to end, it will end."

Despite the President's public optimism, U.S. and Israeli officials noted that no internal directives have been issued to halt combat operations.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoel Kants emphasized that the campaign would continue "without a time limit" until all strategic goals are decisively met.

Current military assessments from U.S. and Israeli officials suggest that airstrikes against Iranian targets could persist for at least another two weeks.

Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of U.S. Central Command, reaffirmed in a video message that the mission remains focused on neutralizing Iran's ability to threaten maritime navigation in the Strait.