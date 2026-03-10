TRUMP: THE WAR ON IRAN IS NEARLY OVER

World

Emirates 24/7 — U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the ongoing war with Iran is nearing its end, stating that military operations are progressing at a pace far exceeding the administration’s initial estimates. In an interview with CBS News, Trump noted that the United States is "well ahead of the initial four-to-five-week timeframe" set for the conflict, adding that the Iranian war is "largely over and could conclude very soon."

The President asserted that sustained military strikes have significantly degraded Iran's defensive and offensive capabilities. According to Trump, Iran "no longer possesses a naval fleet, communications infrastructure, or an air force" capable of influencing the course of the war. These remarks signal a potential shift toward the conclusion of major combat operations that have been ongoing since late February, despite mounting international pressure for a political settlement.

On the diplomatic front, the Kremlin confirmed that a "constructive and candid" phone call took place between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed the developments in Iran alongside the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During the call, Putin reportedly presented several proposals aimed at rapidly ending the war in Iran and containing further regional escalation, reflecting Moscow's push for a swift resolution to the crisis.

Regarding Iran's political future following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Trump revealed that he is considering potential figures to lead the country. However, he clarified that he has "no message for Mojtaba Khamenei," referring to the late leader’s son who succeeded his father. This comes as the White House continues to balance its military objectives with the complexities of regional stability and the looming pressure of the upcoming U.S. electoral cycle.