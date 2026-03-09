TRUMP: TOO EARLY TO TALK ABOUT SEIZING IRANIAN OIL

World

Emirates 24/7 — U.S. President Donald Trump stated in an interview with NBC News on Monday that it is "too early to talk about" seizing Iranian oil. The President's remarks come as he is expected to review a range of options later today to curb surging energy prices, which have climbed above $100 per barrel due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The White House is reportedly intensifying efforts to stabilize energy markets amid growing concerns that high crude prices will harm American businesses and consumers. These economic pressures are surfacing at a critical political juncture, ahead of the mid-term elections in November, where the Republican Party is aiming to maintain its control over Congress.

As part of the measures under consideration, U.S. officials in Washington are engaged in discussions with their G7 counterparts regarding a potential coordinated release of strategic oil reserves. According to sources familiar with the matter, this joint intervention is one of several emergency steps currently being debated to mitigate the global supply shock and ease the burden on domestic markets.