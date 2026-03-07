Trump Urges Latin American Nations To Use Military Force Against Drug Cartels

Emirates 24/7 — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States and Latin American nations are joining forces to combat violent drug cartels, as his administration seeks to demonstrate a continued focus on Western Hemisphere policy despite global crises.

Speaking to regional leaders gathered at his golf club near Miami, Trump encouraged the use of military force against drug trafficking organizations and transnational criminal groups, which he described as an "unacceptable threat" to continental security.

"The only way to defeat these enemies is to unleash the power of our militaries. We must use our military, and you must use yours," Trump stated. He cited the U.S.-led international coalition that confronted ISIS in the Middle East as a model, adding, "We must do the same now to eliminate drug cartels in our region."

The President’s remarks underscore a push for a more militarized approach to regional security, aiming to dismantle criminal networks that have long destabilized parts of the Americas.