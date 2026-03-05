Trump: US To Play Role In Selecting Next Iranian Leader

Emirates 24/7 — U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday that the United States will play a role in the selection of Iran’s next leader.

Trump stated that the process of choosing a new leader is still in its early stages, while noting that Mojtaba, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is an unlikely choice.

"We want to be involved in the process of choosing the person who will lead Iran into the future," the President said.

He further explained: "We don't have to go back every five years and repeat this... (We want someone) who will be great for the people, and great for the country."