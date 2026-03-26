Trump Warns Iran to Negotiate ‘Before It Is Too Late’ Amid US-Iran War

World

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran on Thursday, urging Iranian leaders to engage in talks to end the conflict "before it is too late." The warning followed Tehran’s public rejection of U.S. overtures aimed at resolving the nearly four-week US war on Iran. Trump, speaking via social media, cautioned that once a certain point is reached, there will be "no turning back," adding that Iran has been "militarily obliterated" with no prospect of a comeback. Despite the escalation, Pakistan confirmed it is facilitating indirect talks by relaying a 15-point American peace plan currently under deliberation by Iranian authorities.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied direct negotiations with the Trump administration, he conceded that messages are being exchanged through "friendly countries," emphasizing that Tehran seeks an end to the war on its own terms. Islamabad continues to play a pivotal role as a mediator, leveraging its longstanding ties with both neighboring Iran and the United States to bridge the diplomatic gap amidst the intensifying regional conflict. The Pakistani government confirmed that the American proposal is being "deliberated upon" by Tehran, although official diplomatic channels between the two primary combatants remain formally closed.