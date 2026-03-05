Trump: We support the Kurds launching an attack on Iran

Emirates 24/7 — U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed that the United States supports a potential Kurdish attack against Iran, describing such a move as "great" if they choose to pursue it.

Trump stated that Iran has been attacking nations uninvolved in the current conflict and specifically targeting civilian areas, noting that another strike was delivered today against the new leadership.

In remarks reported by Reuters, the U.S. President noted that many people within Iran are seeking immunity. He added that while his administration is monitoring developments, the primary focus remains on neutralizing the military.

Trump further cautioned that the "worst-case scenario" would involve striking Iran only for a successor as problematic as the predecessor to seize power. However, he did not rule out the possibility that an internal figure might be more suitable for the country’s future.