Trump Weighs China Trip Delay Amid Iran War

World

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he may postpone his visit to China scheduled for later this month, citing the ongoing war with Iran, although Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified on Monday that any delay is not intended to pressure Beijing over the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with the Financial Times published Sunday, Trump indicated that China’s heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil should compel Beijing to join a new coalition aimed at securing tanker traffic through the strategic waterway. "We’d like to know" before the visit whether Beijing will assist, Trump said, adding, "We may delay the trip."

The potential postponement comes as the administration seeks to increase leverage on Beijing to help reopen the strait and stabilize oil prices, which have spiked sharply during the conflict. Despite the President's remarks, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized on Monday that the scheduling of the visit is not being used as a diplomatic tool to force China’s hand regarding the maritime crisis.