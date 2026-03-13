Türkiye Says NATO Neutralised Ballistic Munition Fired From Iran Into Turkish Airspace

World

WAM - Türkiye said on Friday that a ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was “neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” according to the defence ministry.

In a statement carried by Anadolu Agency, the ministry said that all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat targeting the country’s territory and airspace.

"Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident," the statement said, adding that "all developments in the region are being closely monitored and assessed with national security as the foremost priority.”