Two drones target Oman’s Duqm Port infrastructure

A security source reported that Oman’s Duqm Commercial Port was targeted by two drones, one of the unmanned aerial vehicles struck a mobile worker housing unit, resulting in the injury of an expatriate worker.

The second drone was intercepted, with its debris falling near fuel storage tanks without causing no further casualties or material damage to the infrastructure.

Oman News Agency said that the Sultanate of Oman condemned the targeting and said authorities are taking necessary measures to address anything that could undermine the safety of the country and its residents.