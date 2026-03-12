UAE AIR DEFENCES INTERCEPT SIX BALLISTIC MISSILES, SEVEN CRUISE MISSILES, 39 UAVs

World

WAM - The UAE air defiance systems on 11 March 2026 intercepted six ballistic missiles, seven cruise missiles and 39 drones, launched from Iran.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have intercepted 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,514 UAVs.

These attacks have resulted in six fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 131 minor to moderate injuries among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana and Indonesia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.