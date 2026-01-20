UAE and India Deepen Ties With New Cooperation Agreements

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, witnessed the exchange of a number of agreements, memoranda of understanding, and letters of intent aimed at strengthening and advancing cooperation between the two countries. The exchanges took place during His Highness’ working visit to India.

The exchanged documents included the following:

• Letter of Intent between the UAE and the Republic of India on a Strategic Defence Partnership, exchanged by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

• Letter of Intent between the UAE Space Agency and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to launch a joint initiative to enable space industry development and commercial collaboration. It was exchanged by Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and His Excellency Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India.

• Sales and Purchase Agreement between ADNOC Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), exchanged by His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, and His Excellency Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India.

• Memorandum of Understanding on Food Safety and Technical Requirements, between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India. It was exchanged by Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy and His Excellency Vikram Misri.

• Letter of Intent on Investment Cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Investment and the Government of Gujarat in the Republic of India regarding the development of Dholera Special Investment Region. The document was exchanged by His Excellency Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and His Excellency Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary.