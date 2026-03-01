UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and their implications for security and stability

UAE - WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, during which they discussed the military escalation in the region and the serious threat it poses to regional security and stability.

During the call, President Erdoğan reaffirmed his country’s rejection of the Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, stressing that continued military escalation would intensify tensions and expose regional security to grave risks.

Both leaders called for an immediate halt to military actions and emphasised the importance of addressing regional issues through dialogue and diplomatic means.