UAE dispatches twelve additional trucks carrying aid to Gaza

The United Arab Emirates announced the successful entry of twelve trucks carrying aid to the brotherly Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, via Erez Crossing (northern Gaza) and Karam Abu Salem crossing (southern Gaza), in cooperation with the American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera).

The new shipment – one of the first to enter the Gaza Strip since October – comprises twelve trucks carrying 150 tonnes of urgent relief and humanitarian aid to meet the needs of 30,000 people.

In this regard, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, emphasised that the continuous UAE humanitarian aid to Gaza reflects the country’s historic and steadfast commitment to support the brotherly Palestinians. The UAE is implementing wide-ranging endeavours to address the disastrous and deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Strip.

He added, “The UAE is steadfastly committed to extending a helping hand to the Palestinians and implementing humanitarian relief initiatives whether via land, sea, or air routes. So far, the UAE has provided more than 40,000 tonnes of urgent aid, and will continue its extensive work and leading role alongside the United Nations, and international partners to ensure the immediate, safe, unhindered, and sustainable delivery of aid on a wide scale, through all possible means.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.