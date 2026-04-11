World

The two top diplomats discussed the serious implications of Iran’s attacks on regional and international security

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India to discuss regional security following Iran's unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks against the UAE and several sisterly and friendly countries.

The two top diplomats discussed the serious implications of these attacks on regional and international security, global navigation, energy supplies, and the world economy.

The Indian Foreign Minister reaffirmed his country's full solidarity with the UAE in its measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah appreciated the visit, noting it reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between the two nations. He further assured the safety of all residents and visitors within the UAE.

The two ministers also reviewed the latest regional updates following the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. They emphasised the importance of international efforts to establish sustainable peace and security in the region.

The discussions also covered various topics of mutual concern and ways to strengthen bilateral strategic relations to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri Minister of State.