UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Features Sessions on Cybersecurity and Crisis Management

The UAE Cybersecurity Council, in collaboration with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), participated in the activities of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan. Since the opening of the exhibition, the pavilion has welcomed over three million visitors, establishing itself as one of the most visited national pavilions at the global event.

Under the theme "From the Earth to the Ether", the pavilion offered visitors an immersive experience that showcased the nation’s rich heritage alongside its ambitious vision for shared global progress. The UAE Pavilion served as a distinctive platform within the exhibition, hosting dialogues, discussions, and showcases of the country’s successful journey and achievements across diverse fields.

As part of the pavilion’s programme, the Cybersecurity Council and NCEMA organised a series of interactive sessions and discussions focused on cybersecurity and the rapidly evolving digital threats. The sessions highlighted the importance of enhancing international knowledge and expertise exchange on cybersecurity challenges, as well as strategies to strengthen global crisis preparedness and response.

One key session presented by the Council focused on Cyber Diplomacy and Global Cooperation Models, highlighting international efforts to promote regional and global collaboration in the digital space to counter cyber threats. The session emphasized the importance of building cross-border cooperation networks to address shared threats, with participants showcasing real-world examples of regional and international agreements that have successfully enhanced digital security.

NCEMA also organised two specialised sessions. First one addressed Community Engagement in Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters, while the second explored Resilient Infrastructure and Business Continuity. These sessions highlighted NCEMA’s initiatives to foster community involvement during emergencies and crises, as well as efforts to enhance infrastructure readiness and ensure operational continuity amid potential threats. Additionally, the Council hosted a session titled "National Cybersecurity: Preparing for AI and IoT Threats", which examined multi-level collaboration efforts aimed at strengthening preparedness for emerging cyber risks.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, underscored that Expo 2025 aims to unify efforts and advance the exchange of international expertise to ensure more efficient responses to current and future challenges. He highlighted the need for proactive strategies, the role of advanced technologies, especially AI, in risk prediction, and the importance of deeper international cooperation to ensure coordinated and swift crisis responses.

Al Neyadi further stressed that Expo 2025 Japan represents a vital platform for leaders, policymakers, and experts to confront emerging threats, share insights, and develop practical solutions. Hundreds of specialists and decision-makers are taking part to explore advanced defense strategies, global policy frameworks, and real-world case studies—from ransomware mitigation to protecting critical infrastructure.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, emphasised the need for a forward-looking approach to counter accelerating cyber threats by leveraging AI and machine learning for anomaly detection, threat prediction, and rapid response. He noted that stronger regional and international cooperation, intelligence-sharing, and global policy alignment are essential to addressing cross-border cyber risks, highlighting the importance of participation in major international exhibitions such as Expo Japan.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti also stressed the necessity of reshaping approaches to cyber threats, advocating for embedding resilience into the core operations of governments, businesses, and institutions. He called for prioritizing advanced threat detection, regularly updating response strategies, and enhancing legal frameworks and global cooperation to dismantle cybercrime networks—efforts that require continuous international collaboration through knowledge and expertise exchange.

This joint participation by the Cybersecurity Council and NCEMA reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its role as a global partner in developing innovative solutions to security and technological challenges, and reinforces its position as a platform for international collaboration toward building safer and more sustainable societies.