UAE Pavilion Closes Expo 2025 Osaka Osaka After Welcoming 5 Million Visitors

The UAE Pavilion has concluded its six-month participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, an event focused on innovation and cultural exchange, after attracting over five million physical and virtual visitors since its opening on 13th April 2025, making it one of the most visited international pavilions.

The pavilion welcomed 4,930,645 million in-person visitors, 113,443 online visitors, and more than 17,000 virtual attendees via the Expo platform, underscoring its strong public engagement in Japan and worldwide.

The closing celebration gathered the Pavilion's team, youth ambassadors from the UAE and Japan, and the four official partners: ADNOC, Pure Health, Space42, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The event featured speeches by the youth ambassadors and Pavilion officials, alongside a presentation reflecting on the Pavilion's journey, values, and message.

Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said the UAE Pavilion was "not just an exhibition space, but a vibrant platform that connected cultures and ideas, fostering a cross-border human dialogue."

He noted that the enthusiasm and inspiring presence of the youth ambassadors, combined with the dedication of the team and partners, played a key role in shaping the Pavilion’s unique experience.

Throughout Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Pavilion embodied the theme “Earth to Ether” with its distinctive architectural design and interactive experience inspired by the date palm. Visitors embarked on an immersive journey through exhibits on space exploration, healthcare innovation, and sustainable technologies, demonstrating how the UAE's heritage inspires its path to progress.

The Pavilion also received a Bronze Award from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) for Architectural and Landscape Design in the self-built pavilions Type A (larger than 1,500m2) category, positioning it among the top three large pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka. The recognition honours the design, execution, and spirit of innovation and collaboration that defined the UAE's presence.

Over six months, it hosted a series of forums, cultural performances, and youth initiatives, welcoming high-level delegations and thousands of visitors. The UAE National Day at Expo, held on 19th September in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was among the event’s highlights.

The Expo hosted over 150 participants from countries, organisations, and companies, all gathered to explore ways to build a sustainable, human-centric future.

The closure marks another chapter in the UAE's enduring Expo legacy, from its first participation in Expo 1970 Osaka to hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, and its return to Osaka in 2025, continuing its role as a platform for building friendships and promoting shared progress.