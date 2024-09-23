UAE President arrives at White House to meet President Biden

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today at the White House in Washington DC at the beginning of his official visit to the United States of America.

His Highness will meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the deep, historical ties between the UAE and US.

The meeting will explore opportunities to further expand the strategic partnership between the two countries, including in the fields of trade and investment, the economy, technology, AI, space, energy, and climate action.

