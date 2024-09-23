2.15 AM Wednesday, 25 September 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:51 06:05 12:13 15:37 18:16 19:29
25 September 2024
Advanced
Home

UAE President arrives at White House to meet President Biden

Published
By WAM

 President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today at the White House in Washington DC at the beginning of his official visit to the United States of America.

His Highness will meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the deep, historical ties between the UAE and US.

The meeting will explore opportunities to further expand the strategic partnership between the two countries, including in the fields of trade and investment, the economy, technology, AI, space, energy, and climate action.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 24 September 2024 20:22