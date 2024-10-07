UAE President directs six additional humanitarian aid flights to Lebanon

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:56 06:10 12:10 15:30 18:03 19:17
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the dispatch of six additional flights delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon.
This comes in addition to the US$100 million aid package launched recently.
This directive is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to boost humanitarian relief and provide essential supplies to the Lebanese people amidst the current challenges they are facing.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.