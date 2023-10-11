UAE President holds phone call with President of Brazil

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. During the call, His Highness enquired about the Brazilian President’s health following his recent surgery and wished him a speedy recovery.

President Lula expressed his appreciation to His Highness for his sincere regards, noting the strength of relations between the UAE and Brazil. He extended his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

His Highness and the Brazilian President also discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and emphasised the importance of promoting global stability. His Highness and President Lula stressed the need for immediate de-escalation in order to safeguard the lives of civilians and avoid exacerbating the regional security situation.

