UAE President, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the economic, investment, and developmental fields, in support of their shared interests and long-term vision for growth and prosperity.

They also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a focus on the latest developments in the Middle East. Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the sustained and unimpeded delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to civilians through all available channels.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued joint efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and around the world and enhancing cooperation in addressing global challenges.

They also reiterated their countries’ support for all efforts to advance a political path based on the two-state solution.