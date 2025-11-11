UAE Scientists Join Bulgarian Expedition to Antarctica

The Bulgarian research vessel Saints Cyril and Methodius has departed from the Port of Varna, officially launching the 34th Bulgarian Antarctic Research Season. For the second consecutive year, a UAE scientific team is participating in the mission as part of the UAE Polar Programme, a national initiative that enhances the country’s involvement in international polar research, in collaboration with the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute.

In the presence of Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Director-General of the UAE National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the launch ceremony was held at the invitation of Professor Hristo Pimpirev, Director of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, who expressed his satisfaction with the growing scientific partnership with the UAE. He noted that the UAE team will continue its work through the UAE laboratories located at the Bulgarian base in Antarctica, where research projects initiated under the UAE Polar Programme—launched in 2024—will be developed and upgraded. The programme aims to build national capabilities in polar science and to strengthen the UAE’s contribution to global climate research.

The Bulgarian research vessel Saints Cyril and Methodius is a European multi-purpose research platform providing scientific and logistical support for the Bulgarian expedition during its nearly 50-day journey to Antarctica, concluding at Punta Arenas in Chile. From there, the research mission will begin in early January 2026 at Livingston Island.

The participating UAE team includes Ahmad Al Kaabi and Badr Al Ameri from the National Center of Meteorology, Omar Al Attas from Khalifa University, and Abdullah Al Raisi from Abu Dhabi Polytechnic. The team has been scientifically and technically prepared to carry out a set of advanced research projects, which were shipped aboard the Bulgarian research vessel. These include UAE polar laboratories to support field experiments, a weather research station to monitor atmospheric climate variables, a tide and sea level station to measure ice melt and sea level rise and provide early tsunami indicators, and advanced equipment to measure methane gas in permafrost and glacial sediments.

As part of the UAE Polar Programme, the National Center of Meteorology previously implemented an outreach initiative targeting five national academic institutions and reaching approximately 750 students, with the aim of transferring scientific knowledge and promoting a culture of climate and environmental research.

In Varna, Bulgaria, the UAE team participated in a joint scientific training workshop with the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, which included presentations on new projects, the exchange of expertise in polar monitoring and measurement methods, and initial medical checks. The team concluded its official visit to Bulgaria on October 23, after completing training and practical preparation ahead of their field deployment in Antarctica.

The UAE team is scheduled to travel to Punta Arenas, Chile on December 15 to join the Bulgarian expedition before embarking toward the Bulgarian base on Livingston Island. The journey will include a five-day sea crossing through the Drake Passage, with expected arrival in Antarctica in early January 2026.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, and Chair of the UAE Polar Mission Committee, stated: “This joint UAE mission under the UAE Polar Programme reflects the country's commitment to scientific diplomacy and the promotion of international cooperation in research and innovation. Our partnership with the Republic of Bulgaria underscores the UAE’s dedication to building bridges of knowledge, exchanging scientific expertise, and reinforcing its role as an active partner in global efforts to build a more sustainable and progressive future for humanity.”

For his part, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous emphasised that the UAE’s participation in the expedition aligns with a long-term strategic vision that leverages scientific knowledge to serve communities and enhance the global response to climate change. He said: “The UAE team’s continued presence in Antarctica for a second consecutive year demonstrates the country’s commitment to scientific diplomacy rooted in fieldwork, knowledge exchange, and international collaboration. Antarctica is a sensitive environmental system that directly influences the global climate, and studying its changes is essential to understanding the accelerating climate transformations facing the world. From this perspective, we continue to support efforts aimed at enhancing climate prediction and developing early warning systems to protect lives and property.” He added: “Our ongoing collaboration with the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute represents a practical model of a scientific partnership based on field research and knowledge exchange. Last ye

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said: “Khalifa University is proud of its student’s participation in this international mission, as well as its research contributions in the field of polar science. The university also hosts the Polar Research Center as part of the UAE Polar Programme, which supports the country’s leadership in polar science and its practical applications through scientific discoveries in the polar regions. This participation reflects our commitment to empowering Emirati talent across scientific fields and enhancing the UAE’s excellence in research that seeks innovative solutions to global challenges, studies climate systems, and supports the nation’s vision for addressing climate change and environmental sustainability. We look forward to the outcomes of this Antarctic journey and the scientific advancements it will bring.”

Through its participation in polar research, the United Arab Emirates reaffirms its firm commitment to supporting international efforts to address climate change and deepen scientific understanding of the planet’s most sensitive regions. This growing scientific presence reflects the country’s ambition to be at the forefront of climate, sustainability, and environmental innovation efforts. It also highlights the UAE’s ongoing investment in national talent and its commitment to nurturing a new generation of Emirati researchers and scientists capable of contributing to a sustainable scientific future that benefits all of humanity.