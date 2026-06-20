UAE steps up humanitarian assistance in disaster-hit, crisis-affected countries

World

The country has expanded relief assistance to communities in Syria, the Philippines, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The UAE recently distributed around 700 food parcels and 500 gallons of potable water to affected families in the Philippines. File photograph. Picture credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has recently expanded its humanitarian operations in several countries affected by natural disasters and health emergencies, providing relief assistance to communities in Syria, the Philippines, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.



Through the UAE Aid, emergency support was delivered to families affected by flooding along the Euphrates River in Syria, including essential relief and shelter assistance. Field teams have conducted on-site assessments in coordination with local authorities to identify priority needs and support affected communities.



In the Philippines, the UAE continued relief efforts following a powerful earthquake in the south of the country that resulted in casualties, injuries and widespread infrastructure damage. Assistance has included food supplies and drinking water, with plans to distribute more than 20,000 food parcels and 20,000 gallons of potable water during the next phase of operations.



Lorelie Pacquiao, Mayor of General Santos City, commended the UAE's humanitarian support, describing it as a valuable contribution to meeting the immediate needs of affected families and communities.



The UAE has also supported international efforts to contain Ebola outbreaks in Africa through assistance to World Health Organisation operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Working with international partners, the UAE provided medical supplies and logistical support aimed at strengthening local response capabilities.



The latest interventions build on earlier UAE relief operations this year, including support for flood-affected communities in Malaysia and Mozambique and humanitarian assistance for drought-affected populations in Kenya.



The UAE remains one of the world's leading humanitarian donors, with its relief efforts focused on emergency response, recovery support and cooperation with international partners to assist vulnerable communities and strengthen resilience in crisis-affected regions.