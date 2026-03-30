UN Envoy warns of repercussions from Houthi involvement in regional war on Yemen

World

WAM - The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has warned that the Houthi Group's involvement in the current regional war serves as an alarm that Yemen is being dragged into the conflict.

He stated that such a move would increase the difficulty of resolving the Yemeni dispute, deepen the economic repercussions of the struggle, and prolong the suffering of civilians.

The UN official stressed that "no party has the right to plunge the country into a broader conflict," calling on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and work towards an immediate cessation of any further military actions.

He pledged to maintain his engagement with Yemeni, regional, and international parties to support a path where all sides—particularly the Houthi Group—commit to using diplomatic channels and mediation to de-escalate and prevent further regional spillover of the conflict.