UN Human Rights Council Condemns Iran Attacks on Gulf States

World

The United Nations Human Rights Council today strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting countries in the region, calling on Iran to provide full and immediate compensation to all those affected by these attacks.

The Council adopted the condemnation resolution submitted by the Gulf and Arab groups during an emergency session held today in Geneva at the request of Gulf countries and Jordan on the human rights implications of the unjustified attacks launched by Iran on several countries in the region.

The resolution affirmed that these attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Jordan constitute a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security, as well as a breach of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these states.

The resolution affirmed the inherent right to self-defence, individually or collectively, in response to the unlawful armed attacks launched by Iran, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The Council expressed its condemnation of deliberate and unjustified attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians and vital civilian infrastructure, and voiced concern over attacks on energy infrastructure and their repercussions on the environment and human rights.

The Council called on Iran to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law, and to fully adhere to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026. It also called for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks and threats and for ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The United Nations Human Rights Council expressed concern over the repercussions of military escalation on international navigation, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, and its impact on global trade, energy security and supply chains, stressing the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in accordance with international law.

The Council also affirmed its intention to continue following this matter closely, calling on the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide an oral briefing to the Council on developments and their implications for human rights during the next session.