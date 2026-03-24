UN Human Rights Council to Hold Urgent Session on Iranian Attacks

World

The United Nations Human Rights Council announced on Tuesday that it will convene an urgent session on Wednesday to discuss the fallout of recent Iranian military strikes against several Gulf nations and regional neighbors. According to a council statement, a coalition of countries will present a draft resolution addressing "the recent Iranian military aggression against the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia," specifically citing the targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Council spokesperson Pascal Sim informed reporters in Geneva that the session comes amid heightened regional tensions following the escalation of missile and drone attacks across the Middle East.

In a parallel development, the Council’s President received a formal request from Iran, China, and Cuba to hold an additional urgent discussion regarding the "protection of children and educational institutions in international armed conflicts." This request follows allegations from Tehran that an airstrike on February 28 targeted a girls' school in the southern city of Minab, resulting in over 150 fatalities. While Iran has blamed the United States and Israel for the incident, the Council's office is set to review the request as it continues its annual session in Geneva. These dual diplomatic tracks underscore the deepening humanitarian and security crisis as the international community seeks to address conflicting claims of sovereignty violations and civilian casualties