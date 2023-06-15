UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in addressing hate speech and extremism

The United Nations Security Council today adopted a historic resolution, co-penned by the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, on tolerance and international peace and security that recognises for the first time that hate speech and extremism can contribute to the outbreak, escalation, and recurrence of conflict.

“The UN Charter enshrines our collective determination in maintaining international peace and security. And to this end, it underscores the need to practice tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” said Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN. “Security Council Members have adopted a resolution that will reaffirm the commitment to upholding the universal principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. These principles – along with human rights and gender equality – are not competing interests; rather, they are mutually reinforcing. They should be promoted and implemented to achieve peace, security, stability, and sustainable development.”

Among a number of other ‘firsts’, Resolution 2686 on “Tolerance and International Peace and Security” is the first resolution to recognise that racism, xenophobia, racial discrimination, and gender discrimination can contribute to the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflict.

The resolution urges the public condemnation of violence, hate speech, and extremism. It encourages all relevant stakeholders, including religious and community leaders, media, and social media platforms to address hate speech and extremism that leads to or exacerbates armed conflict.

It also requests that UN peacekeeping and political missions monitor hate speech, racism, and acts of extremism that negatively affect peace and security. The resolution requests that the Secretary-General brief the Council on the resolution’s implementation by 14th June, 2024, and further requests that the Secretary-General swiftly inform the Council of threats to international peace and security that relate to the resolution.

